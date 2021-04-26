Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Female Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Burgess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Urology-Cross Creek15 Park Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7450
-
2
Urology-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgess?
Never had the negative problems listed by others. Really surprised. Infact I felt one of her better attributes was listening & explanations.
About Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD
- Female Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578760450
Education & Certifications
- Metro Med Ctr
- Mayo Clinc
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.