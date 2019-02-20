Dr. Kimberly Bruneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Bruneau, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Bruneau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Bruneau works at
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 969-7706
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruneau?
I started going to Dr. Bruneau for a 2nd opinion and just stayed with her. I haven't had any issues scheduling appointment and her office has their own parking lot which is wonderful. She is a great listener and explains things so that I can understand.
About Dr. Kimberly Bruneau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689748667
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruneau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruneau accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruneau works at
Dr. Bruneau has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruneau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.