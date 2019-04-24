Dr. Kimberly Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates2622 Meredyth Dr, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 432-9515
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hosptial417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has done both of my surgeries for herniated discs. The office staff are awesome and Dr. Brown is obe of the best. She explains what is wtong, your options, and you decide which way you want to proceed.
About Dr. Kimberly Brown, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205829009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.