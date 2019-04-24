Overview

Dr. Kimberly Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Phoebe Neurosurgical Associates in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.