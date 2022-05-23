See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Bridges-White works at Garden State OB/GYN Associates in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Garden State ObGyn Associates-Moorestown
    110 Marter Ave Ste 504, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-3323
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Garden State OB/GYN Associates
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste A1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-3323

Hospital Affiliations
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2022
    Dr Bridges-White has a great personality/ bed side manor. I met her 14 yrs ago (this coming August) when she delivered my grandaughter. I was in the process of looking for a new doctor & the way she took care of my daughter ~ I knew she was the doctor I wanted. I HIGHLY recommend her!
    Joanne Horrell — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770555948
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges-White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridges-White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridges-White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridges-White has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges-White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges-White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges-White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges-White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges-White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

