Dr. Kimberly Brey, MD
Dr. Kimberly Brey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Lincoln Center Obgyn PA800 SW Lincoln St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 233-5101
Laboratory Corporation of America2830 Sw Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 273-4010
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus1700 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 295-8000
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Brey! I live out of town but was at Stormont when I had to have an emergency c-section. I was lucky because Dr. Brey was the Dr. on call that day and did my c-section. She was incredibly kind and caring and got my baby out safely. She checked on me numerous times after my daughter was born.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
