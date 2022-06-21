Overview

Dr. Kimberly Borchers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City Kansas City Missouri and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Borchers works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.