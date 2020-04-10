Overview

Dr. Kimberly Bolling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Bolling works at Metro Medical Consulting Services LLC in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.