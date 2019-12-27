See All Allergists & Immunologists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Kimberly Bergeron, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Bergeron, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Bergeron works at Heritage Medical Associates, PC in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Medical Associates
    1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 255-2062
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 27, 2019
    OMG go here! The place was clean. Quiet. They were not rushed. VERY thorough. Asked questions and listened to answers. Told me what to expect. (I saw nurse practitioner not Dr. Bergeron but this clinic was VERY impressive!)
    — Dec 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Bergeron, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Bergeron, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043291370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.