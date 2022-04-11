Overview

Dr. Kimberly Berebitsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Berebitsky works at Forefront Dermatology - Carmel in Carmel, IN with other offices in Plainfield, IN and Zionsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.