Dr. Kimberly Berebitsky, MD
Dr. Kimberly Berebitsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Forefront Dermatology Sc755 W Carmel Dr Ste 101, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 846-2396
Dermatology Center of Indiana PC1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1240, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions (317) 838-9911
Dermatology Center of in6639 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 732-8980
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Berebitsky is the best dermatologist! She always takes the time to listen to my concerns and I never feel rushed. She’s kind, patient, and knowledgeable. I had a skin concern that was misdiagnosed by another doctor. She knew right away what it was and put me on the right treatment. Since then, I’ve brought family members to her and recommend her to all of my friends. She’s the best, so glad I found her!
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University School of Medicine
