Dr. Kimberly Bekemeier, DO
Dr. Kimberly Bekemeier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Cucamonga Valley Medical Group16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 429-2864
Upland Office1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 105, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-1891Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Eastvale Office12442 Limonite Ave Unit 205, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (909) 429-2864Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I called Dr Bekemeiers office to talk with office staff regarding becoming a new patient there after having terrible experiences elsewhere. I wish I remembered the girls name. She answered all my questions, I did not get placed on hold, and she was very efficient, very pleasant and courteous. I look forward to my first visit with this office and Doctor B.
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Cener
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
- University Of California
- Family Practice
Dr. Bekemeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekemeier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekemeier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekemeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekemeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekemeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.