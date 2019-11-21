Dr. Kimberly Beard, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Beard, DDS
Dr. Kimberly Beard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kokomo, IN.
Dixon Park Dental Care2362 W Boulevard Ste A, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 217-6512Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
They are very efficient, and caring. Made me feel very comfortable. I like Dr. Beard also. Very good to me. I'm glad I chose this as my Dental Office.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1972626513
- BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
