Dr. Kimberly Baptiste, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
23 years of experience
Dr. Kimberly Baptiste, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Baptiste works at Cape Fear Valley Hlth Svs in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Malaise and Fatigue and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Senior Health Services
    101 Robeson St Ste 202, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Constipation
Malaise and Fatigue
Difficulty With Walking
Constipation
Malaise and Fatigue
Difficulty With Walking
Animal Allergies
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Essential Tremor
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Outer Ear Infection
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 26, 2021
    I found Dr Baptiste to be thorough and caring. She was able to reduce some of my medications and replace others increasing my overall comfort level. I am happy to have found such a competent, compassionate physician.
    Susan R Hicks — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly Baptiste, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881646693
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Dr. Baptiste has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baptiste works at Cape Fear Valley Hlth Svs in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Baptiste’s profile.

    Dr. Baptiste has seen patients for Constipation, Malaise and Fatigue and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptiste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptiste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

