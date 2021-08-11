Dr. Bannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Bannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Bannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Bannon works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group100 Spalding Dr Ste 406, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-9485
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Ste 200, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 961-9485
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group6701 US Highway 34 Ste B, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 961-9485
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough good things and out Dr Bannon. I meant her when I had an emergency c section. She was kind, professional, and honest. Highly highly recommend.
About Dr. Kimberly Bannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447549829
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bannon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bannon has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannon.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Bannon can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.