Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Balk works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 820-6657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care16611 S 40th St Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 222-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Southwest Contemporary Womens Care2545 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 505-4258
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balk?
She diagnosed me with a hyperthyroid after numerous emergency room visits, primary doctor visits, and two different cardiologist came up with nothing. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Balk!
About Dr. Kimberly Balk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1902869027
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balk works at
Dr. Balk has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balk speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Balk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.