Overview

Dr. Kimberly Atkinson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Atkinson works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.