Overview

Dr. Kimberly Apple, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Apple works at Florida Medical Clinic - General Surgery in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.