Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zambito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ.
Dr. Zambito works at
Locations
-
1
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics-Hamilton2501 Kuser Rd Ste 3, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 896-0444Sunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kimberly Accardi MD216 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-2663
-
3
University Orthopedic Institute at Warminster215 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 830-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zambito?
About Dr. Kimberly Zambito, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306038880
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zambito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambito works at
Dr. Zambito has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zambito speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.