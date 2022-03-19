Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Flinders University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Breast Surgery9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 374-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'd give Dr. Cox ten stars if I could. Knowing this is my second bout with breast cancer and I'm triple hormone negative, the front desk person fit me in after hours so I wouldn't have to wait for an appt a week or two from now. Dr. Cox is knowledgeable, friendly, personable, with a sense of humor. She sat with my husband and me and explained the pros/cons of literally everything. Instead of making me write all this info down, she did it. She had no problem with me asking questions, and explained why she answered them as she did. Her medical assistant, LeeAnn has been a godsend. She checked to see if the plastic surgeon and oncologist were on my plan and had a quick opening. She had a notebook full of information for me and told me to call if I had anymore questions. I feel so blessed to have her as my breast surgeon.
About Dr. Kimberli Cox, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679605141
Education & Certifications
- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey/UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Flinders University School of Medicine
- California State University Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.