Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Louisville Medical School - Louisville KY|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Locations
Grand Strand Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery4610 Oleander Dr Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 560-5381Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- McLeod Seacoast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a breast lift and facial fillers done by Dr. Goh. She is very clear with me about the procedures and what I can expect for out comes. She is a doctor and a talented artist with an eye for beauty. She has earned my trust and repeated visits.
About Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881786820
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati Hospital - Cincinnati OH|University Of Cincinnati Hospital-Cincinnati Oh
- Eastern Virginia School of Medicine|Eastern Virginia School of Medicine - Norfolk VA
- Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk VA
- University of Louisville Medical School - Louisville KY|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
