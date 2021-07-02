See All Plastic Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Louisville Medical School - Louisville KY|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Dr. Goh works at Grand Strand Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Strand Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    4610 Oleander Dr Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5381
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center
  • McLeod Seacoast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 02, 2021
    I’ve had a breast lift and facial fillers done by Dr. Goh. She is very clear with me about the procedures and what I can expect for out comes. She is a doctor and a talented artist with an eye for beauty. She has earned my trust and repeated visits.
    Amanda — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberley Goh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881786820
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati Hospital - Cincinnati OH|University Of Cincinnati Hospital-Cincinnati Oh
    • Eastern Virginia School of Medicine|Eastern Virginia School of Medicine - Norfolk VA
    • Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk VA
    • University of Louisville Medical School - Louisville KY|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
