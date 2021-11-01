See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Beyond Geriatrics in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2021
    Only saw Dr Evans once so far but will be returning. Lovely, doesn't rush you and her staff are very nice also.
    — Nov 01, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396840500
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberley Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Beyond Geriatrics in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

