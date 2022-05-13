Overview

Dr. Kimberley Drayton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They completed their residency with Racine Family Medicine Residency Program



Dr. Drayton works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.