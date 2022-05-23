Dr. Kimberley Castille, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberley Castille, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kimberley Castille, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Yukon, OK.
Dr. Castille works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dentistry of Yukon1670 Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 337-8254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castille?
My visit was fast this time, which was great for my anxiety. In that little time she covered ALL of my needs. She recommended what I was comfortable with and listened to my concerns. After my visit I was more informed on dental care.
About Dr. Kimberley Castille, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1528134392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castille has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castille accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castille using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castille works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castille. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.