Dr. Kimberley Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberley Bourne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberley Bourne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Bourne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Regional Physicians Group4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 764-5350
-
2
Orlando Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 293-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourne?
After years of struggling with medical problems related to my thyroid someone finally referred me to Dr. Bourne and she determined levels werent where they needed to be got me started on thyroid meds and its been a 180. I am so thankful I can finally enjoy life again! She has been great for my husband and my Dad's diabetes as well they both think she is the best as well!
About Dr. Kimberley Bourne, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689648057
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U MC
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourne works at
Dr. Bourne has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bourne speaks Arabic.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.