Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Mudge works at
Locations
-
1
Martin Foot and Ankle1703 Innovation Dr Ste 3136, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 741-3449
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudge?
Dr. Mudge was my mother's surgeon. Based on that experience, I asked for her as my surgeon after getting my own cancer diagnosis. Her staff got me in right away for a visit, and she laid out a clear, thorough treatment plan that she took the time to make sure I understood even though I was still in shock. As she had done with my mother, Dr. Mudge did first-rate surgical work using the latest techniques available. She has been encouraging every step of the way, and has a great sense of humor, making me laugh at times when I least expected to.
About Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366425316
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudge works at
Dr. Mudge has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.