Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaver, PA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Dr. Hobizal works at
Locations
-
1
Curahealth Heritage Valley1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-0232
-
2
Beaver Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC79 Wagner Rd Ste 101, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 775-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is not slow she's very considerant and takes time with each patient then she gets behind very personal person great bed side manner
About Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467763003
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hobizal has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobizal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
