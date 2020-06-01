Overview

Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaver, PA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Hobizal works at THE MEDICAL CENTER in Beaver, PA with other offices in Monaca, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.