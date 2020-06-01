See All Podiatrists in Beaver, PA
Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaver, PA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.

Dr. Hobizal works at THE MEDICAL CENTER in Beaver, PA with other offices in Monaca, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Curahealth Heritage Valley
    1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 774-0232
  2. 2
    Beaver Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    79 Wagner Rd Ste 101, Monaca, PA 15061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 775-4242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 01, 2020
    She is not slow she's very considerant and takes time with each patient then she gets behind very personal person great bed side manner
    — Jun 01, 2020
    About Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467763003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberlee Hobizal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobizal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobizal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobizal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobizal has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobizal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobizal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobizal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobizal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobizal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

