Dr. Kimberlee Goode, MD
Dr. Kimberlee Goode, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Women Physicians Associates OB/GYN9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 620, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 779-6776
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Goode replaced my OBGYN at Prisma after she left. By far, one of the BEST doctors I've experienced. She is polite, professional, prompt and informative. She was very patient and attentive to all of my concerns. I would give her a million stars if I could!!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Goode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goode has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Goode. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.