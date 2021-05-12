Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curnyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD
Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 253-4040
- 2 1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 3, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 253-4040
Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 290-0202
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Curnyn is very knowledgeable and I feel my eyes are in very good hands—and appointments do get booked up months in advance (a testament to her skills, I'm sure)—but the optical department is staffed by incompetents who cannot get a simple contact lens prescription OKd correctly. It is one mistake after another, lens details being switched (diameter for curve base, for example), unauthorized changes being made (not by the doctor). It is a joke. And it hasn't happened once (everyone can have a bad day)—it's a chronic problem. This has happened not only with recent prescription, but also happened several years ago when I tried to simply order a duplicate pair of contacts. It's why I needed my prescription OK'd; I order them online now (and always have to check the order, because there is invariably something wrong sent from the Optical Department). DO NOT get your lenses there. There will be something wrong. ZERO STARS FOR THE INCOMPETENT OPTICAL DEPARTMENT.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669575296
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Curnyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curnyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curnyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curnyn works at
Dr. Curnyn has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curnyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curnyn speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Curnyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curnyn.
