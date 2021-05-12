See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Curnyn works at Suburban Associates In Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC
    1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 253-4040
    1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 3, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 253-4040
    Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 290-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia
Tear Duct Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Infections
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Progressive High Myopia
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Color Blindness
Corneal Ulcer
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Exophoria
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Mechanical Strabismus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Pinguecula
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Strabismus
Strabismus Surgery
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    May 12, 2021
    Dr Curnyn is very knowledgeable and I feel my eyes are in very good hands—and appointments do get booked up months in advance (a testament to her skills, I'm sure)—but the optical department is staffed by incompetents who cannot get a simple contact lens prescription OKd correctly. It is one mistake after another, lens details being switched (diameter for curve base, for example), unauthorized changes being made (not by the doctor). It is a joke. And it hasn't happened once (everyone can have a bad day)—it's a chronic problem. This has happened not only with recent prescription, but also happened several years ago when I tried to simply order a duplicate pair of contacts. It's why I needed my prescription OK'd; I order them online now (and always have to check the order, because there is invariably something wrong sent from the Optical Department). DO NOT get your lenses there. There will be something wrong. ZERO STARS FOR THE INCOMPETENT OPTICAL DEPARTMENT.
    KMc — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669575296
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberlee Curnyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curnyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curnyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curnyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curnyn has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curnyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Curnyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curnyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curnyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curnyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

