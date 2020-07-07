Dr. Kimberlee Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlee Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberlee Charles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
Reno Psychiatric Associates6151 Lakeside Dr Ste 2001, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-4284
Psychiatry Wellness of Reno1875 Plumas St Ste 6, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 525-1095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. I have been to a couple before and she is by far the best. She really cares about her patients and wants them to feel the best that they can!
About Dr. Kimberlee Charles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Psychiatry
