Dr. Kimbel Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimbel Shepherd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7921
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2373
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shepherd is absolutely the best! He takes time with his patients and answers any and all questions. I wouldn't trust my children's care to anyone else. I am never disappointed by his care! I highly recommend him for all your pediatric needs!
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
