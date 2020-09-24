Dr. Silverton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball Silverton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimball Silverton, DO is a Dermatologist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Silverton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silverton Skin Institute8245 Holly Rd Ste 101, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverton?
I can't remember the last time I had this nice of an experience going to a doctor. From filling out my paperwork to final checkout, every aspect was great! I dealt with 4 staff members and the doctor and they were all friendly, prompt and professional. I highly recommend Dr Silverton and his staff!!
About Dr. Kimball Silverton, DO
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013924570
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverton works at
Dr. Silverton has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.