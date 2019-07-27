See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Of Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ladien works at Metro Orthopedics in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
6 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospital of Chicago
    5025 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 334-6584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ladien?

    Jul 27, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr Kimball Ladien MD, almost 13 years and have been medic-aided for schizo-effective disorders, have been stable to mention ever since. But he has not ever send me for blood test relating to my depokote prescription medicine. I was hospitalized inpatient for 15 years between Chester,Illinois state mental health hosp, Elgin mental health center, blood test was done either monthly or every three months, he has been giving me a lot of doubts about his treatment with mental health i am started to think he is either to busy or needs to be told by higher authority to take action. i also not happy with his office receptionist they don't answer phone calls all times you have to leave a message and they return you call 3 or 4 weeks later, Thresholds mental health supportive program has not been happy about this issue relating to scheduling my appointments. we need to fix problem.. before end my concerns..we need to investigate for the better of every patients.
    Jose A. Caraballo — Jul 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ladien to family and friends

    Dr. Ladien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ladien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD.

    About Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629021787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ladien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ladien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ladien has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimball Ladien, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.