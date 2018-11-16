Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuiks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Calumet Hospital, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Locations
Wisconsin Neurosurgery17280 W North Ave Ste 204, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 784-4205
Wisconsin Neurosurgery/Ascension Calumet Clinic451 E Brooklyn St Ste 3, Chilton, WI 53014 Directions (262) 784-4205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Calumet Hospital
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did an amazing job on my back surgery, always made me feel comfortable with my decisions and was never forced into surgery! His nurse was there for me every step of the way not matter what i needed and what times of teh day it was they both answered my calls. Please see this surgeon & his staff. Highly recommend 100%
About Dr. Kimball Fuiks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932170362
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- University Nc School Med
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Neurosurgery
