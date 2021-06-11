Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricardo Blackwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Jasper Memorial Hospital, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Ricardo Blackwood works at
Locations
-
1
Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC890 2nd St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-4322
-
2
Us Renal Care Monticello Dialysis1393 Funderburg Dr, Monticello, GA 31064 Directions (706) 468-1240
-
3
Central Georgia Kidney Specialists1002 Boulder Dr, Gray, GA 31032 Directions (478) 986-3066
- 4 1520 N Columbia St Ste 101, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice doctor as well as the staff. Have only been 1 time and had to wait at least an hour to be seen. I know things can happen to delay ones visit so I won't judge from my only time appointment.
About Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609071448
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
