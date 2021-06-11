See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Jasper Memorial Hospital, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. Ricardo Blackwood works at Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC in Macon, GA with other offices in Monticello, GA, Gray, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC
    890 2nd St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-4322
  2. 2
    Us Renal Care Monticello Dialysis
    1393 Funderburg Dr, Monticello, GA 31064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 468-1240
  3. 3
    Central Georgia Kidney Specialists
    1002 Boulder Dr, Gray, GA 31032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 986-3066
  4. 4
    1520 N Columbia St Ste 101, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 453-0345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Navicent Health Baldwin
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609071448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricardo Blackwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricardo Blackwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricardo Blackwood has seen patients for Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricardo Blackwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricardo Blackwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricardo Blackwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricardo Blackwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricardo Blackwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

