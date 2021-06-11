Overview

Dr. Kimathi Ricardo Blackwood, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Jasper Memorial Hospital, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Ricardo Blackwood works at Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC in Macon, GA with other offices in Monticello, GA, Gray, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.