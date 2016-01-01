Dr. Targoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimara Targoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimara Targoff, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kimara Targoff, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Yale University School Of Medicine
