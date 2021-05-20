Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimala Harris, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimala Harris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL.
Locations
Jupiter Family Healthcare PA4600 Military Trl Ste 115, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 776-5252Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeside Medical Center39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (718) 772-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are new to the area and saw Dr Harris for the first time today. I was very impressed with her! She conducted a complete physical and was very informative! Never rushed and answered all our questions and concerns. I will strongly recommend her!
About Dr. Kimala Harris, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386137677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.