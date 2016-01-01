Dr. Kim Yucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Yucha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Richmond Pediatric Associates9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6175Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- One Net
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Yucha, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University McV
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yucha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yucha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yucha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.