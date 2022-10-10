Overview

Dr. Kim Wiley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Wiley works at Ohio Valley Colon and Rectal Sgy in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Bridgeport, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Colorectal Cancer, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.