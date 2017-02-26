Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Trinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Trinh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Trinh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dao Medical Group Inc9191 Westminster Ave Ste 103, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Memorialcare Medical Group Fountain Valley11420 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
Doctor Trinh is very nice and professional!
About Dr. Kim Trinh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356423396
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.