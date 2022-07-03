Dr. Kim Stearns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stearns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Stearns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Stearns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1730 W 25th St Ste 6E, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2222
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedics At Middleburg Heights7010 Engle Rd Ste 105, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 363-2222
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Fdn Strongsville16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 363-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stearns?
I fractured and dislocated my left ankle at midnight on a Saturday night. Sunday morning Dr. Stearns came in and operated on me. I’m 73 years old and 6 weeks later the hard cast was removed my ankle is healed. Thank you Dr. Stearns!
About Dr. Kim Stearns, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1992764203
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stearns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stearns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stearns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stearns.
