Dr. Schaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Schaus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Schaus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview701 E Marshall Ave Ste 512, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 291-6234
- 2 1018 N Mound St Ste 106, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-4699
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Schaus for years and she has delivered two of my children. She is very professional and has a friendly staff. I highly recommend her as a gynecologist .
About Dr. Kim Schaus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851445340
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.