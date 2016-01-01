See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Kim Ruby, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kim Ruby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ruby works at Orthopedic Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joel J. Smith M.d. Inc.
    3750 Convoy St Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 278-8110
  2. 2
    South Bay Office
    750 Medical Center Ct Ste 6, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 278-8110
  3. 3
    Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
    751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 502-5800
  4. 4
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kim Ruby, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295150365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

