Dr. Kim Ruby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ruby works at Orthopedic Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.