Dr. Kim Ruby, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Ruby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Joel J. Smith M.d. Inc.3750 Convoy St Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-8110
South Bay Office750 Medical Center Ct Ste 6, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (858) 278-8110
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Ruby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295150365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
