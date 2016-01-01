Overview

Dr. Kim Routh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Routh works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.