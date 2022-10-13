Dr. Kim Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Ross, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Ross Dermatology1303 McCullough Ave Ste 560, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-2769
-
2
Ross Dermatology519 N King St Ste 103, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (210) 225-2769
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Had a great experience with dr ross
About Dr. Kim Ross, MD
- Procedural Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1184600165
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
372 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.