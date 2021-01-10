Dr. Kim Poli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Poli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Poli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Poli works at
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076
Albany Medical Center6 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 264-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poli is a caring provider! She listens and explains everything so well! I leave the office feeling confident I'm getting the best care!!
About Dr. Kim Poli, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poli works at
Dr. Poli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Poli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.