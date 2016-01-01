Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Phan, DO
Overview
Dr. Kim Phan, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Center1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E218, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Kim Phan, DO
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295001592
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
