Overview

Dr. Kim Pershall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Pershall works at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.