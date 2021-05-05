Dr. Kim Pershall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pershall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Pershall, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Pershall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
22nd Street Office3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
Kim E Pershall MD PA3811 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
he has been taking care of me for years. always listens and deals with my problem. He did nasal surgery on me and my husband got his hearing aids from his audiologist. Usually able to get in to see him within 3-4 days.
About Dr. Kim Pershall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497751663
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Point Loma College San Diego
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
