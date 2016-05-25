Dr. Kim Panzarella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Panzarella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kim Panzarella, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
The nicest most caring doctor I have ever been to.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Dr. Panzarella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzarella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzarella has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panzarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzarella.
