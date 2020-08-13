See All Dermatologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Kim Nichols, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (173)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kim Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Nichols works at Nichols MD of Greenwich in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Nicholsmd of Greenwich
    50 Old Field Point Rd Fl 3, Greenwich, CT 06830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Short Tarsus - Absence of Lower Eyelashes Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 13, 2020
My daughter struggled with acne since she was 12. After visiting a local dermatologist for 2 years my teenager was just frustrated at the lack of improvement. At 14 we sought out Doctor Nichols. Her knowledge of skin conditions and acne in teens is impressive. Although her services are pricey, they worked wonders on my daughter. Skin is an investment. Her skin is clear and bright with only the occasional blemish. It has greatly improved my daughter's self-esteem regarding her skin. A rating.
    About Dr. Kim Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679513212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • King Drew Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Nichols MD of Greenwich in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

