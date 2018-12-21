See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Kim Murray, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kim Murray, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Murray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Murray works at UHealth Tower in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kim Patrick Murray, MD
    1321 NW 14th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 325-0090
  2. 2
    Kim Patrick Murray MD
    1801 NE 123rd St Ste 315, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 507-4151
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deviated Septum
Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 21, 2018
    After years of suffering with repeat sinus infections, polyps, and difficulty breathing through my nose, I did my research and found the BEST ENT in S. Florida, Dr. Patrick Murray. Underwent removal of polyp's and deviated septum surgery. Dr. Murray is highly skilled, young, progressive and use's the latest medical & surgical techniques. I had no packing, no pain and was visiting the local farmer's market two days after surgery. He is very personable. Highly recommend!
    Leah in Hollywood, FL — Dec 21, 2018
    About Dr. Kim Murray, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj-Njms University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.