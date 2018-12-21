Dr. Kim Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Murray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Kim Patrick Murray, MD1321 NW 14th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 325-0090
Kim Patrick Murray MD1801 NE 123rd St Ste 315, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (786) 507-4151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After years of suffering with repeat sinus infections, polyps, and difficulty breathing through my nose, I did my research and found the BEST ENT in S. Florida, Dr. Patrick Murray. Underwent removal of polyp's and deviated septum surgery. Dr. Murray is highly skilled, young, progressive and use's the latest medical & surgical techniques. I had no packing, no pain and was visiting the local farmer's market two days after surgery. He is very personable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kim Murray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Njms University Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
