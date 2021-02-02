Overview

Dr. Kim Margolis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Margolis works at Grunberger Diabetes Institute in Warren, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.