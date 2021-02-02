Dr. Kim Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Margolis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Metro Nephrologists PC11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 726-0340
Metropolitan Nephrologists27209 Lahser Rd Ste 222, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 799-0434
Commerce Township Dialysis120 W Commerce Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 363-4862
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
From the first phone call to my visits my experience has been great. His staff, Lisa particularly, was extremely helpful. Dr Margolis spends a lot of time listening to my concerns and very thorough.
About Dr. Kim Margolis, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Margolis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.